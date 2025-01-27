Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 27th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 27:

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. MCB: This bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4% over the last 60 days.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.00 compared with 11.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Scoreof B.

HBT Financial, Inc. HBT: This bank holding company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.

HBT Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.95 compared with 11.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

First Community Corporation FCCO: This bank holding company for First Community Bank carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 da0ys.

First Community Corporation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.09 compared with 22.06 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

