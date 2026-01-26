Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 26th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 26:

Nelnet, Inc. NNI: This financial services company specializing in student loan servicing, education financing, payment processing, and related technology solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

Nelnet has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.86, compared with 25.48 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Simmons First National Corporation SFNC: This holding company for Simmons Bank carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.

Simmons First National has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.95, compared with 10.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. TNK: This marine transportation services company catering to oil industries carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.1% over the last 60 days.

Teekay Tankers has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.13, compared with 25.48 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

