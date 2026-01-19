Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 19th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 19th:

Prairie Operating Co. PROP: This independent energy company, which is engaged in the development and acquisition of proven, producing oil and natural gas resources principally in the United States, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days.

Prairie Operating's has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.10 compared with 11.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

LINKBANCORP, Inc. LNKB: This bank holding company, which serves individuals, families, nonprofits and business clients throughout Central and Southeastern Pennsylvania centres, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.

LINKBANCORP has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.89 compared with 32 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Skyworks Solutions SWKS: This company, which designs, manufactures, and markets a broad range of high-performance analog and mixed signal semiconductors for numerous applications, including aerospace, automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, defense, entertainment and gaming, industrial, medical, smartphone, tablet, and wearables, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.

Skyworks Solutions’ has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.94 compared with 21.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

