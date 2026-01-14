Best Value Stocks to Buy for Jan.14

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, Jan. 14:

Guess, Inc. GES: This lifestyle and apparel company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Guess has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.93, compared with 24.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. NESR: This oilfield services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.85, compared with 21.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Alkermes plc ALKS: This biopharmaceutical company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.

Alkermes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 19.23, compared with 25.72 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

