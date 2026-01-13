Best Value Stocks to Buy for Jan.13

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, Jan. 13:

American Public Education, Inc. APEI: This education services provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.

American Public Education, Inc. Price and Consensus

American Public Education, Inc. price-consensus-chart | American Public Education, Inc. Quote

American Public Education has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 18.16, compared with 25.57 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

American Public Education, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

American Public Education, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | American Public Education, Inc. Quote

KNOT Offshore Partners LP KNOP: This tanker shipping company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 41.3% over the last 60 days.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP Price and Consensus

KNOT Offshore Partners LP price-consensus-chart | KNOT Offshore Partners LP Quote

KNOT Offshore Partners LP has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.66, compared with 25.57 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP PE Ratio (TTM)

KNOT Offshore Partners LP pe-ratio-ttm | KNOT Offshore Partners LP Quote

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. CF: This industrial gases company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Quote

CF Industries has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.36, compared with 12.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Quote

