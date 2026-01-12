Best Value Stocks to Buy for Jan.12

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, Jan. 12:

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. LTM: This air transportation company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.

LATAM Airlines has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.79, compared with 14.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Kohl's Corporation KSS: This omnichannel retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 104.4% over the last 60 days.

Kohl's Corporation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.76, compared with 20.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Dollar General Corporation DG: This discount retail company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

Dollar General Corporation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 22.26, compared with 28.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

