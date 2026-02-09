Best Value Stocks to Buy for February 9th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 9th:

Simply Good Foods SMPL: This company, which has a product portfolio consisting of nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks and confectionery products marketed under the Atkins(R), SimplyProtein(R), Atkins Endulge(R) and Atkins Harvest Trail brand names, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.6% over the last 60 days.

Simply Good Foods' has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.91 compared with 18.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Pitney Bowes PBI: This global technology company, which is powering billions of transactions - physical and digital - in the connected and borderless world of commerce, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.8% over the last 60 days.

Pitney Bowes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.6 compared with 11.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Maximus MMS: This company, which operates government health and human services programs globally, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.7% over the last 60 days.

Maximus’ has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.92 compared with 13.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

