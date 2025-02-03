Best Value Stocks to Buy for February 3rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 3rd:

NextEra Energy Partners NEP: This company which acquire, manage and own contracted clean energy projects with stable long-term cash flows, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 37.8% over the last 60 days.

NextEra Energy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.9 compared with 30.2 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Galp Energia GLPEY: This energy company engaged in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.

Galp Energia has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 13.30 compared with 14.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Concrete Pumping Holdings BBCP: This company which provides concrete pumping services and concrete waste management services primarily in U.S. and U.K, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 38.7% over the last 60 days.

Concrete Pumping Holdings’ has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 19.67 compared with 26.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

