Best Value Stocks to Buy for February 2nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 2:

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. BHRB: This bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. Price and Consensus

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. price-consensus-chart | Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. Quote

Burke & Herbert Financial Services has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.08 compared with 22.44 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Scoreof B.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. PE Ratio (TTM)

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. pe-ratio-ttm | Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. Quote

Southwest Airlines Co. LUV: This airline company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.9% over the last 60 days.

Southwest Airlines Co. Price and Consensus

Southwest Airlines Co. price-consensus-chart | Southwest Airlines Co. Quote

Southwest Airlines has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.82 compared with 22.44 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Southwest Airlines Co. PE Ratio (TTM)

Southwest Airlines Co. pe-ratio-ttm | Southwest Airlines Co. Quote

Aviva plc AVVIY: This financial services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.

Aviva PLC Price and Consensus

Aviva PLC price-consensus-chart | Aviva PLC Quote

Aviva has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.45 compared with 11.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Aviva PLC PE Ratio (TTM)

Aviva PLC pe-ratio-ttm | Aviva PLC Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Aviva PLC (AVVIY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (BHRB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.