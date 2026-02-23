Best Value Stocks to Buy for February 23rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 23:

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. LTM: This air transportation company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing by 7.1% over the last 60 days.

LATAM Airlines Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.27 compared with 12.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Scoreof A.

PROG Holdings, Inc. PRG: This financial technology holding company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing by 20.1% over the last 60 days.

PROG Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.67 compared with 12.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

FirstSun Capital Bancorp FSUN: This bank holding company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.

FirstSun Capital Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.75 compared with 10.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

