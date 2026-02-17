Best Value Stocks to Buy for February 17th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 17:

Deluxe Corporation DLX: This company that provides integrated payments, data, and marketing solutions nationwide for businesses carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.1% over the last 60 days.

Deluxe Corporation Price and Consensus

Deluxe Corporation price-consensus-chart | Deluxe Corporation Quote

Deluxe has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.38, compared with 10.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Deluxe Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Deluxe Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Deluxe Corporation Quote

Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. SLDE): This insurance company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. Quote

Slide has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.24, compared with 10.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. Quote

Ford Motor Company F: This automobile giant carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.

Ford Motor Company Price and Consensus

Ford Motor Company price-consensus-chart | Ford Motor Company Quote

Ford has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.28, compared with 33.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Ford Motor Company PE Ratio (TTM)

Ford Motor Company pe-ratio-ttm | Ford Motor Company Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ford Motor Company (F) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Deluxe Corporation (DLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. (SLDE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.