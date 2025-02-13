Best Value Stocks to Buy for February 13th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 13th:

Synchrony Financial SYF: This consumer financial services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.2% over the last 60 days.

Synchrony has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.58, compared with 21.94 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Financial Institutions, Inc. FISI: This holding company for the Five Star Bank carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.

Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.60, compared with 10.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

SouthState Corporation SSB: This bank holding company for SouthState Bank carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.

SouthState has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 13.10, compared with 21.94 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

