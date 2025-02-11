Best Value Stocks to Buy for February 11th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 11th:

OMV Aktiengesellschaft OMVKY: This energy and chemicals company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days.

OMV AG Price and Consensus

OMV AG price-consensus-chart | OMV AG Quote

OMV has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.96, compared with 7.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

OMV AG PE Ratio (TTM)

OMV AG pe-ratio-ttm | OMV AG Quote

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. PCRX: This non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 21% over the last 60 days.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. Price and Consensus

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Pacira BioSciences, Inc. Quote

Pacira has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.69, compared with 24.45 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Pacira BioSciences, Inc. Quote

EZCORP, Inc. EZPW: This pawn services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.

EZCORP, Inc. Price and Consensus

EZCORP, Inc. price-consensus-chart | EZCORP, Inc. Quote

Ezcorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.33, compared with 15.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

EZCORP, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

EZCORP, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | EZCORP, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

EZCORP, Inc. (EZPW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (PCRX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

OMV AG (OMVKY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.