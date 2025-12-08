Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 8th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 8th:

General Motors GM: This company which is one of the world’s largest automakers, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.

General Motors has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.4 compared with 25.2 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

CorMedix CRMD: This biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 56.8% over the last 60 days.

CorMedix has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.7 compared with 25.2 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Aercap AER: This integrated global aviation company, with a leading market position in aircraft and engine leasing, trading and parts sales, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14% over the last 60 days.

Aercap has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.5 compared with 25.2 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

