Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 8th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 8th:
General Motors GM: This company which is one of the world’s largest automakers, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.
General Motors Company Price and Consensus
General Motors Company price-consensus-chart | General Motors Company Quote
General Motors has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.4 compared with 25.2 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
General Motors Company PE Ratio (TTM)
General Motors Company pe-ratio-ttm | General Motors Company Quote
CorMedix CRMD: This biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 56.8% over the last 60 days.
CorMedix Inc Price and Consensus
CorMedix Inc price-consensus-chart | CorMedix Inc Quote
CorMedix has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.7 compared with 25.2 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
CorMedix Inc PE Ratio (TTM)
CorMedix Inc pe-ratio-ttm | CorMedix Inc Quote
Aercap AER: This integrated global aviation company, with a leading market position in aircraft and engine leasing, trading and parts sales, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14% over the last 60 days.
Aercap Holdings N.V. Price and Consensus
Aercap Holdings N.V. price-consensus-chart | Aercap Holdings N.V. Quote
Aercap has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.5 compared with 25.2 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Aercap Holdings N.V. PE Ratio (TTM)
Aercap Holdings N.V. pe-ratio-ttm | Aercap Holdings N.V. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.
Zacks Naming Top 10 Stocks for 2026
Want to be tipped off early to our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2026? History suggests their performance could be sensational.
From 2012 (when our Director of Research Sheraz Mian assumed responsibility for the portfolio) through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.
Now Sheraz is combing through 4,400 companies to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2026. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 5.
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
General Motors Company (GM) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Aercap Holdings N.V. (AER) : Free Stock Analysis Report
CorMedix Inc (CRMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report
This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.