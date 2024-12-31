Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 31st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 31st:

American Coastal Insurance Corporation ACIC: This nutritional, personal care, and skincare products company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.

American Coastal Insurance Corporation Price and Consensus

American Coastal Insurance Corporation price-consensus-chart | American Coastal Insurance Corporation Quote

American Coastal has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.36, compared with 24.88 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

American Coastal Insurance Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

American Coastal Insurance Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | American Coastal Insurance Corporation Quote

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. NWBI: This bank holding company for Northwest Bank carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Price and Consensus

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Quote

Northwest Bancshares has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.90, compared with 15.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Quote

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NCLH: This cruise company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Price and Consensus

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Quote

Norwegian Cruise Line has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 15.55, compared with 18.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. PE Ratio (TTM)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. pe-ratio-ttm | Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NWBI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American Coastal Insurance Corporation (ACIC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.