Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 30th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 30th:

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. USNA: This nutritional, personal care, and skincare products company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.8% over the last 60 days.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. Price and Consensus

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. price-consensus-chart | USANA Health Sciences, Inc. Quote

USANA has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.57, compared with 24.88 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | USANA Health Sciences, Inc. Quote

Bel Fuse Inc. BELFB: This manufacturer of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

Bel Fuse Inc. Price and Consensus

Bel Fuse Inc. price-consensus-chart | Bel Fuse Inc. Quote

Bel Fuse has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 19.51, compared with 24.88 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Bel Fuse Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Bel Fuse Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Bel Fuse Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks Naming Top 10 Stocks for 2025

Want to be tipped off early to our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2025?

History suggests their performance could be sensational.

From 2012 (when our Director of Research Sheraz Mian assumed responsibility for the portfolio) through November, 2024, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,112.6%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +475.6%. Now Sheraz is combing through 4,400 companies to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2025. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 2.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (USNA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.