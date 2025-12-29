Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 29th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 29th:

Macy's M: This company, which is an omnichannel retail organization operating stores, websites and mobile applications, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.

Macy's has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.39 compared with 22.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Science Applications International SAIC: This company, which is one of the leading information technology and professional services provider, primarily to the U.S. government, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.

Science Applications International has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.50 compared with 15.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

McGraw Hill, Inc. MH: This company, which is a provider of education solutions for preK-12, higher education and professional learning, supporting the evolving needs of millions of educators and students, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43% over the last 60 days.

McGraw Hill has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.43 compared with 14.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

