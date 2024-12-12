Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 12th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 12:

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. ZIM: This container shipping provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. Price and Consensus

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. price-consensus-chart | ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. Quote

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.22 compared with 9.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Scoreof A.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. PE Ratio (TTM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. pe-ratio-ttm | ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. Quote

NCR Atleos Corporation NATL: This financial technology company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.6% over the last 60 days.

NCR Atleos Corporation Price and Consensus

NCR Atleos Corporation price-consensus-chart | NCR Atleos Corporation Quote

NCR Atleos Corporation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.79 compared with 14.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

NCR Atleos Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

NCR Atleos Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | NCR Atleos Corporation Quote

Dillard's, Inc. DDS: This retail company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.

Dillard's, Inc. Price and Consensus

Dillard's, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Dillard's, Inc. Quote

Dillard's has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.00 compared with 25.15 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Dillard's, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Dillard's, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Dillard's, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks Naming Top 10 Stocks for 2025

Want to be tipped off early to our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2025?

History suggests their performance could be sensational.

From 2012 (when our Director of Research Sheraz Mian assumed responsibility for the portfolio) through November, 2024, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,112.6%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +475.6%. Now Sheraz is combing through 4,400 companies to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2025. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 2.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Dillard's, Inc. (DDS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NCR Atleos Corporation (NATL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.