Best Value Stocks to Buy for Dec.26

Here is one stock with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, Dec. 26:

J&J Snack Foods Corp. JJSF: This food and beverage company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

J&J Snack Foods has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 20.38, compared with 25.45 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

