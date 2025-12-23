Best Value Stocks to Buy for Dec.23

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, Dec. 23:

Jackson Financial Inc. JXN: This financial services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

Jackson Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.90, compared with 11.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Suncor Energy Inc. SU: This energy company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.

Suncor Energy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 13.09, compared with 25.09 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Valero Energy Corporation VLO: This petroleum company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.2% over the last 60 days.

Valero Energy Corporation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 16.16, compared with 25.09 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

