Best Value Stocks to Buy for Dec.22

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, Dec. 22:

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. VIST: This oil and gas exploration and production company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 48.7% over the last 60 days.

Vista Energy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.64, compared with 6.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

OppFi Inc. OPFI: This FinTech company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 10.6% over the last 60 days.

OppFi has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.84, compared with 12.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Macy's, Inc. M: This omnichannel retail company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.2% over the last 60 days.

Macy’s has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.02, compared with 22.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

