Best Value Stocks to Buy for Dec. 19

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, Dec. 19:

SiriusPoint Ltd. SPNT: This insurance company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.

SiriusPoint Ltd. Price and Consensus

SiriusPoint Ltd. price-consensus-chart | SiriusPoint Ltd. Quote

SiriusPoint has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.15, compared with 24.67 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

SiriusPoint Ltd. PE Ratio (TTM)

SiriusPoint Ltd. pe-ratio-ttm | SiriusPoint Ltd. Quote

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. JBSS: This tree nuts and peanuts company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. Price and Consensus

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. price-consensus-chart | John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. Quote

John B. Sanfilippo has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.90, compared with 14.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. Quote

United Natural Foods, Inc. UNFI: This company that distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods, providing supply chain services to retailers and brands carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.

United Natural Foods, Inc. Price and Consensus

United Natural Foods, Inc. price-consensus-chart | United Natural Foods, Inc. Quote

United Natural Foods has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 16.24, compared with 24.67 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

United Natural Foods, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

United Natural Foods, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | United Natural Foods, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (JBSS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SiriusPoint Ltd. (SPNT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.