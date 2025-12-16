Best Value Stocks to Buy for Dec. 16

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, Dec. 16:

Capital One Financial Corporation COF: This financial services company for the Capital One, National Association carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.

Capital One Financial Corporation Price and Consensus

Capital One Financial Corporation price-consensus-chart | Capital One Financial Corporation Quote

Capital One has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.06, compared with 25.06 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Capital One Financial Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Capital One Financial Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Capital One Financial Corporation Quote

Phibro Animal Health Corporation PAHC: This animal health and mineral nutrition company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation Price and Consensus

Phibro Animal Health Corporation price-consensus-chart | Phibro Animal Health Corporation Quote

Phibro has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.53, compared with 44.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Phibro Animal Health Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Phibro Animal Health Corporation Quote

QCR Holdings, Inc. QCRH: This multi-bank holding company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.

QCR Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

QCR Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | QCR Holdings, Inc. Quote

QCR has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.74, compared with 25.06 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

QCR Holdings, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

QCR Holdings, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | QCR Holdings, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks Naming Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Want to be tipped off early to our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2026? History suggests their performance could be sensational.

From 2012 (when our Director of Research Sheraz Mian assumed responsibility for the portfolio) through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Now Sheraz is combing through 4,400 companies to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2026. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 5.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

QCR Holdings, Inc. (QCRH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (PAHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.