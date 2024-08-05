Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 5th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 5:

M/I Homes, Inc. MHO: This residential construction company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

M/I Homes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.02 compared with 10.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Kinross Gold Corporation KGC: This gold mining company carriesa Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.8% over the last 60 days.

Kinross Gold Corporation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 15.39 compared with 21.65 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. CCBG: This financial holding company for Capital City Bankcarries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

Capital City Bank Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.12 compared with 12.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

