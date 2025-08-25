Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 25th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 25th:

Green Dot Corporation GDOT: This financial technology and bank holding company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.7% over the last 60 days.

Green Dot Corporation Price and Consensus

Green Dot Corporation price-consensus-chart | Green Dot Corporation Quote

Green Dot has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.98, compared with 17.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Green Dot Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Green Dot Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Green Dot Corporation Quote

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. CF: This global leader in nitrogenous fertilizers and other nitrogen products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.1% over the last 60 days.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Quote

CF Industries has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.68, compared with 11.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Quote

First Financial Bancorp. FFBC: This bank holding company for First Financial Bank carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

First Financial Bancorp. Price and Consensus

First Financial Bancorp. price-consensus-chart | First Financial Bancorp. Quote

First Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.53, compared with 11.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

First Financial Bancorp. PE Ratio (TTM)

First Financial Bancorp. pe-ratio-ttm | First Financial Bancorp. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.