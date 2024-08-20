Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 20th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 20:

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. ZIM: This logistics company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 233% over the last 60 days.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.05 compared with 5.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Scoreof A.

HCA Healthcare, Inc. HCA: This healthcare holding company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

HCA Healthcare has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 16.84 compared with 22.49 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Marex Group plc MRX: This financial services platform provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.9% over the last 60 days.

Marex Group plc has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.52 compared with 22.49 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

