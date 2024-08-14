Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 14th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 14th:

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NCLH: This cruise company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.

Norwegian Cruise Line has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.53, compared with 38.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Sylvamo Corporation SLVM: This manufacturer of uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.

Sylvamo has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.17, compared with 11.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

