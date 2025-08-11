Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 11th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 11th:

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. MPAA: This heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. Price and Consensus

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. Quote

Motorcar Parts of America has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.71, compared with 14.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. Quote

OppFi Inc. OPFI: This tech-enabled digital finance platform carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.5% over the last 60 days.

OppFi Inc. Price and Consensus

OppFi Inc. price-consensus-chart | OppFi Inc. Quote

OppFi has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.58, compared with 17.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

OppFi Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

OppFi Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | OppFi Inc. Quote

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. CZFS: This bank holding company for First Citizens Community Bank carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

Citizens Financial Services Inc. Price and Consensus

Citizens Financial Services Inc. price-consensus-chart | Citizens Financial Services Inc. Quote

Citizens Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.75, compared with 10.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Citizens Financial Services Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Citizens Financial Services Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Citizens Financial Services Inc. Quote

