Best Value Stocks to Buy for April 8th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 8th:

Qifu Technology, Inc. QFIN: This Credit-Tech platform principally in China which provides a comprehensive suite of technology services to assist financial institutions and consumers and SMEs in the loan lifecycle, ranging from borrower acquisition, preliminary credit assessment, fund matching and post-facilitation services, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

Qifu Technology has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.21 compared with 11.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Newmark Group NMRK: This commercial real estate advisory firm which offers services and products which includes investment sales, debt and structured finance and loan sales, agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory and loan servicing, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.

Newmark Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.30 compared with 10.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

FRONTLINE PLC FRO: This shipping company which is engaged in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.4% over the last 60 days.

FRONTLINE has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.41 compared with 8.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

