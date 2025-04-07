Best Value Stocks to Buy for April 7th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 7th:

Deutsche Lufthansa DLAKY: This company which operates as an autonomous unit within the Lufthansa Group, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.8% over the last 60 days.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG Price and Consensus

Deutsche Lufthansa AG price-consensus-chart | Deutsche Lufthansa AG Quote

Deutsche Lufthansa has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.72 compared with 7.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG PE Ratio (TTM)

Deutsche Lufthansa AG pe-ratio-ttm | Deutsche Lufthansa AG Quote

Banco Santander SAN: This biggest bank in Spain which provides banking services for individuals and companies, leasing, factoring, stockbrokerage and mutual fund services, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.

Banco Santander, S.A. Price and Consensus

Banco Santander, S.A. price-consensus-chart | Banco Santander, S.A. Quote

Banco Santander has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.45 compared with 9.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Banco Santander, S.A. PE Ratio (TTM)

Banco Santander, S.A. pe-ratio-ttm | Banco Santander, S.A. Quote

Forum Energy Technologies FET: This global oilfield products company which serves the subsea, drilling, completion, production and infrastructure sectors of the oil and natural gas industry, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.7% over the last 60 days.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. Quote

Forum Energy Technologies has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.73 compared with 8.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. Quote

FET

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

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Deutsche Lufthansa AG (DLAKY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Banco Santander, S.A. (SAN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (FET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.