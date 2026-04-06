Best Value Stocks to Buy for April 6th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 6:

BCB Bancorp, Inc. BCBP: This bank holding company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.3% over the last 60 days.

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) Price and Consensus

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) price-consensus-chart | BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) Quote

BCB Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.02, compared with 9.90 for the industry The company possesses a Value Score of A.

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) PE Ratio (TTM)

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) pe-ratio-ttm | BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) Quote

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. APELY: This electronics manufacturing company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 45% over the last 60 days.

Alps Electric Price and Consensus

Alps Electric price-consensus-chart | Alps Electric Quote

Alps Alpine has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 17.58, compared with 22.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Alps Electric PE Ratio (TTM)

Alps Electric pe-ratio-ttm | Alps Electric Quote

Suncor Energy Inc. SU: This energy company carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 81% over the last 60 days.

Suncor Energy Inc. Price and Consensus

Suncor Energy Inc. price-consensus-chart | Suncor Energy Inc. Quote

Suncor Energy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 13.34, compared with 15.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Suncor Energy Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Suncor Energy Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Suncor Energy Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Check out this week’s current list of Best Stocks to Buy Now.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

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Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alps Electric (APELY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) (BCBP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.