Best Value Stocks to Buy for April 30th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 30th:

SK Telecom Co. SKM: This company which is the world's first commercial CDMA digital cellular service, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.

SK Telecom has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.61 compared with 10.5 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. TAK: This research-based pharmaceutical company, engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and importing/exporting pharmaceutical drugs, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.

Takeda Pharmaceutical has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.08 compared with 9.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

PHINIA Inc. PHIN: This company which is a premium solutions and components provider of manufacturing expertise, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.

PHINIA has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.75 compared with 44.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

