Best Value Stocks to Buy for April 2nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 2nd:

CNB Financial Corporation CCNE: This bank holding company for CNB Bank carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.6% over the last 60 days.

CNB Financial Corporation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.91, compared with 20.29 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

AerSale Corporation ASLE: This company that provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and parts carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 62.5% over the last 60 days.

AerSale has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.52, compared with 34.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

First Community Corporation FCCO: This bank holding company for First Community Bank carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

First Community has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.92, compared with 11.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

