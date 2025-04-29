Best Value Stocks to Buy for April 29th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 29th:

Greenland Technologies GTEC: This company which is a developer and a manufacturer of drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, as well as electric industrial vehicles, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation Price and Consensus

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation price-consensus-chart | Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation Quote

Greenland Technologies has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.3 compared with 49.3 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation Quote

Matson MATX: This ocean transportation and logistics company, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

Matson, Inc. Price and Consensus

Matson, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Matson, Inc. Quote

Matson has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.02 compared with 16.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Matson, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Matson, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Matson, Inc. Quote

First Financial Corporation Indiana THFF: This multi-bank holding company which provides various financial products and services, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

First Financial Corporation Indiana Price and Consensus

First Financial Corporation Indiana price-consensus-chart | First Financial Corporation Indiana Quote

First Financial Corporation Indiana has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.17 compared with 10.4 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

First Financial Corporation Indiana PE Ratio (TTM)

First Financial Corporation Indiana pe-ratio-ttm | First Financial Corporation Indiana Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Matson, Inc. (MATX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

First Financial Corporation Indiana (THFF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (GTEC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.