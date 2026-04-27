Best Value Stocks to Buy for April 27th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 27:

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. CF: This ammonia company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44.2% over the last 60 days.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Quote

CF Industries has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.65, compared with 14.90 for the industry The company possesses a Value Score of B.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Quote

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. LTH: This wellness services companycarries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. Quote

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Life Time Group Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 16.55, compared with 22.92 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. Quote

V.F. Corporation Price and Consensus

VFC : This apparel and footwear company carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.

V.F. Corporation price-consensus-chart | V.F. Corporation Quote

V.F. Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

V.F. Corporation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 17.33, compared with 26.24 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

V.F. Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | V.F. Corporation Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Check out this week’s current list of Best Stocks to Buy Now.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

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V.F. Corporation (VFC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (LTH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.