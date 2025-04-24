Best Value Stocks to Buy for April 24th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 24:

Yara International ASA YARIY: This crop nutrition company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing by 12% over the last 60 days.

Yara International ASA Price and Consensus

Yara International ASA price-consensus-chart | Yara International ASA Quote

Yara International ASA has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.16 compared with 19.61 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Scoreof A.

Yara International ASA PE Ratio (TTM)

Yara International ASA pe-ratio-ttm | Yara International ASA Quote

Fox Corporation FOX: This news, sports, and entertainment company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing by 1.8% over the last 60 days.

Fox Corporation Price and Consensus

Fox Corporation price-consensus-chart | Fox Corporation Quote

Fox Corporation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.97 compared with 19.61 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Fox Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Fox Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Fox Corporation Quote

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. DPMLF: This gold mining company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. Price and Consensus

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. price-consensus-chart | Dundee Precious Metals Inc. Quote

Dundee Precious Metals has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.36 compared with 19.61 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Dundee Precious Metals Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Yara International ASA (YARIY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fox Corporation (FOX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPMLF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.