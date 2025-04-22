Best Value Stocks to Buy for April 22nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 22:

The AES Corporation AES: This power generation and utility company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing by 5.9% over the last 60 days.

The AES Corporation Price and Consensus

The AES Corporation price-consensus-chart | The AES Corporation Quote

The AES Corporation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.75 compared with 13.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Scoreof A.

The AES Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

The AES Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | The AES Corporation Quote

Pampa Energía S.A. PAM: This integrated power company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing by 43% over the last 60 days.

Pampa Energia S.A. Price and Consensus

Pampa Energia S.A. price-consensus-chart | Pampa Energia S.A. Quote

Pampa Energía has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.72 compared with 13.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Pampa Energia S.A. PE Ratio (TTM)

Pampa Energia S.A. pe-ratio-ttm | Pampa Energia S.A. Quote

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. DPMLF: This gold mining company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.7% over the last 60 days.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. Price and Consensus

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. price-consensus-chart | Dundee Precious Metals Inc. Quote

Forum Energy Technologies has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.71 compared with 19.59 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Dundee Precious Metals Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The AES Corporation (AES) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pampa Energia S.A. (PAM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPMLF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.