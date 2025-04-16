Best Value Stocks to Buy for April 16th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 16th:

Brenntag SE BNTGY: This distributor of chemicals and ingredients carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.1% over the last 60 days.

Brenntag SE Price and Consensus

Brenntag AG price-consensus-chart | Brenntag AG Quote

Brenntag has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.23, compared with 20.05 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Brenntag SE PE Ratio (TTM)

Brenntag AG pe-ratio-ttm | Brenntag AG Quote

Golden Ocean Group Limited GOGL: This shipping company a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.6% over the last 60 days.

Golden Ocean Group Limited Price and Consensus

Golden Ocean Group Limited price-consensus-chart | Golden Ocean Group Limited Quote

Golden Ocean Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.88, compared with 9.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Golden Ocean Group Limited PE Ratio (TTM)

Golden Ocean Group Limited pe-ratio-ttm | Golden Ocean Group Limited Quote

Alithya Group Inc. ALYAF: This strategy and digital technology services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 75% over the last 60 days.

Alithya Group Inc. Price and Consensus

Alithya Group Inc. price-consensus-chart | Alithya Group Inc. Quote

Alithya Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.46, compared with 10.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Alithya Group Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Alithya Group Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Alithya Group Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

