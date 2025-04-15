Best Value Stocks to Buy for April 15th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 15th:

Lionsgate Studios Corp. LION: This film and television production and distribution conglomerate carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

Lionsgate has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.53, compared with 32.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

NCR Atleos Corporation NATL: This financial technology company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 9% over the last 60 days.

NCR Atleos has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.11, compared with 19.89 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

HSBC Holdings plc HSBC: This banking and financial services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.

HSBC has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.33, compared with 9.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

