Best Value Stocks to Buy for April 14th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 14th:

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. PRTH: This payment technology company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.8% over the last 60 days.

Priority Technology has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.28, compared with 10.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Banco Santander, S.A. SAN: This financial services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.

Banco Santander has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.07, compared with 9.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Michelin MGDDY: This tire manufacturer carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.5% over the last 60 days.

Michelin has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.41, compared with 19.89 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

