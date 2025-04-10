Best Value Stocks to Buy for April 10th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 10:

Molson Coors Beverage Company TAP: This beverage company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing by 7.2% over the last 60 days.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Price and Consensus

Molson Coors Beverage Company price-consensus-chart | Molson Coors Beverage Company Quote

Molson Coors Beverage Company has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.19 compared with 14.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Scoreof A.

Molson Coors Beverage Company PE Ratio (TTM)

Molson Coors Beverage Company pe-ratio-ttm | Molson Coors Beverage Company Quote

Telefónica, S.A. TEF: This telecommunications services provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing by 6.5% over the last 60 days.

Telefonica SA Price and Consensus

Telefonica SA price-consensus-chart | Telefonica SA Quote

Telefónica has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 13.24 compared with 18.35 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Telefonica SA PE Ratio (TTM)

Telefonica SA pe-ratio-ttm | Telefonica SA Quote

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. FET: This energy equipment & services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.7% over the last 60 days.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. Quote

Forum Energy Technologies has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.79 compared with 8.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Telefonica SA (TEF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (FET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.