The Best Value Stocks to Buy in 2026

No matter what happens in the next few weeks, the bull case for Wall Street remains intact for 2026. Investors should be optimistic heading into next year because earnings are projected to grow significantly, and the Fed is expected to keep lowering interest rates.

That said, some investors might not want to chase technology stocks and AI names right now. Wall Street could start rotating into other pockets of the market to begin 2026 after a blockbuster few years for the AI trade.

Amid growing AI bubble talk, some investors might want to consider buying value stocks.

Let’s explore how investors can screen for the best Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) value stocks to buy in 2026.

Screen Basics for Buying the Best Value Stocks

The screen we are digging into today comes loaded with the Research Wizard and aims to sort through highly-ranked Zacks stocks to find some of the top value names.

This value-focused screen searches only for stocks that boast Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buys) or #2 (Buys). It also focuses on stocks with price-to-earnings (P/E) ratios under the median for its industry. The screen also looks for stocks with price-to-sales (P/S) ratios under the median for its industry to help lock in relative value compared to its peers, since basing it off the wider market is not always the most useful tool.

The screen then digs into quarterly earnings rates above the median for its industry. This particular Zacks screen also uses a special blend of upgrades and estimates revisions to select the best seven stocks in this list.

The screen basics are listed below…

· Only Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or #2 (Buy) Stocks

· P/E (using 12-month EPS) - Under the Median for its Industry

· P/S - Under the Median for its Industry

· Percentage Change Act. EPS Q(0)/Q(-1)

· Rating Change and Revisions Factors (to help narrow the list to the 7 best stocks in this list)

This strategy comes loaded with the Research Wizard and it is called bt_sow_value_method1. It can be found in the SoW (Screen of the Week) folder.

The screen is simple, yet powerful. Here is one of the seven stocks that made it through this week's screen…

Buy Soaring Healthcare Stock BTSG for Value and Growth

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. BTSG is a major U.S. healthcare company that focuses on providing care and services to people with complex medical needs right in their homes or communities, rather than in hospitals. BrightSpring stock has surged since its IPO in early 2024 on the back of strong earnings and revenue expansion.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

BTSG operates across two main lines of business: pharmacy services and provider services. Its pharmacy segment helps deliver specialized medications, while its provider unit is built around home health nursing, physical therapy, behavioral health support, rehabilitation, and beyond.

BrightSpring is projected to expand its sales by 13% in 2025 and 15% in FY26. Better yet, its adjusted earnings are expected to skyrocket 92% in 2025 and another 33% next year to climb from $0.56 in FY24 to $1.42 a share next year.

BTSG has topped our EPS estimate by an average of 45% in the past four months, and its earnings estimates continue to surge. Its FY26 EPS estimate has jumped 11% since its Q3 release to help earn BrightSpring its Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The home and community-based health services provider has soared 230% since its debut, including a 33% run to new highs over the last three months, crushing its industry and the S&P 500 in the process. BrightSpring still trades 10% below its average Zacks price target, and it's nearly in line with the benchmark in terms of forward earnings. In terms of forward sales, BTSG trades at 0.45X, offering a discount to its industry despite climbing 230% since its IPO vs. its industry’s -7% decline.

