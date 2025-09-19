Best Value Stock to Buy for September 19th

Here are the stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 19th:

Macy's M: This company which is an omnichannel retail organization operating stores, websites and mobile applications under three brands Macy's, Bloomingdale's and bluemercury, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

Macy's has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.28 compared with 19.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

First Financial Ban FFBC: This financial holding company that engages in the business of commercial banking, and other permissible activities that are financial in nature, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

First Financial Ban has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.17 compared with 11 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Carriage Services CSV: This company which is a leading provider of death care services and products in the United States, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.

Carriage Services has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 13.21 compared with 19.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

