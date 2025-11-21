Best Value Stock to Buy for Nov. 21st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, Nov. 21st:

SB Financial Group SBFG: This financial service holding company, which offers a full range of financial services for consumers and small businesses, including wealth management, mortgage banking, commercial and agricultural lending, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

SB Financial Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.47 compared with 29.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

First Financial Corporation Indiana THFF: This multi-bank holding company, which provides various financial products and services in west-central Indiana, east-central Illinois, western Kentucky, central and eastern Tennessee, and northern Georgia, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.

First Financial Corporation Indiana has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.48 compared with 10.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Teradata TDC: This company, which offers an open and connected hybrid cloud analytics and data platform for AI, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.

Teradata has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.30 compared with 27.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

