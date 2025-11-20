Best Value Stock to Buy for Nov. 20th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, Nov. 20th:

Millicom International Cellular TIGO: This leading international operator of cellular telephony services, which primarily operates in emerging markets where the basic telephone service is often inadequate and where economic development and change are creating new demand for communication services, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 174.3% over the last 60 days.

Millicom International Cellular SA Price and Consensus

Millicom International Cellular SA price-consensus-chart | Millicom International Cellular SA Quote

Millicom International Cellular has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.29 compared with 10.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Millicom International Cellular SA PE Ratio (TTM)

Millicom International Cellular SA pe-ratio-ttm | Millicom International Cellular SA Quote

Commercial Metals CMC: This company, which manufactures, recycles and markets steel and metal products, related materials and services, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.

Commercial Metals Company Price and Consensus

Commercial Metals Company price-consensus-chart | Commercial Metals Company Quote

Commercial Metals has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.86 compared with 20.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Commercial Metals Company PE Ratio (TTM)

Commercial Metals Company pe-ratio-ttm | Commercial Metals Company Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

