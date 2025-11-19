Best Value Stock to Buy for Nov. 19th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, Nov. 19th:

Jackson Financial JXN: This company, which is a U.S. retirement services provider, supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.

Jackson Financial Inc. Price and Consensus

Jackson Financial Inc. price-consensus-chart | Jackson Financial Inc. Quote

Jackson Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.37 compared with 10.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Jackson Financial Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Jackson Financial Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Jackson Financial Inc. Quote

OP Bancorp OPBK: This company, which provides commercial banking services to retail and institutional customers, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.

OP Bancorp Price and Consensus

OP Bancorp price-consensus-chart | OP Bancorp Quote

OP Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.11 compared with 11.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

OP Bancorp PE Ratio (TTM)

OP Bancorp pe-ratio-ttm | OP Bancorp Quote

SB Financial Group SBFG: This financial service holding company, which offers a full range of financial services for consumers and small businesses, including wealth management, mortgage banking, commercial and agricultural lending, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

SB Financial Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

SB Financial Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | SB Financial Group, Inc. Quote

SB Financial Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.35 compared with 29.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

SB Financial Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

SB Financial Group, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | SB Financial Group, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

SB Financial Group, Inc. (SBFG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

OP Bancorp (OPBK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.