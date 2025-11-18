Best Value Stock to Buy for Nov. 18th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, Nov. 18th:

Allstate ALL: This company, which is the third-largest property-casualty (P&C) insurer and the largest publicly-held personal lines carrier in the U.S., carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.9% over the last 60 days.

Allstate has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.55 compared with 12.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

First Financial Corporation Indiana THFF: This multi-bank holding company, which provides various financial products and services in west-central Indiana, east-central Illinois, western Kentucky, central and eastern Tennessee, and northern Georgia, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.

First Financial Corporation Indiana has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.34 compared with 10.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Deutsche Bank DB: This company, which is the largest bank in Germany and one of the largest financial institutions in the world, as measured by total assets, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

Deutsche Bank has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.66 compared with 12.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

