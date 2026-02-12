Best Value Stock to Buy for February 12th

Here is the stock with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 12th:

Allied Gold Corporation AAUC: This gold producing company, which operates a portfolio of producing assets and development projects located principally in Cote d'Ivoire, Mali and Ethiopia, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.8% over the last 60 days.

Allied Gold Corporation's has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.31 compared with 25.58 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

