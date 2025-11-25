Robin Valadares, founder at Financially Fulfilled Pro, knows that it is a tough economic climate for many seniors right now. For older adults on a fixed income, Valadares shared that “Black Friday isn’t just about splashing out on big TVs, it’s about strategic stockpiling to make that monthly budget stretch through the holidays.”

See Next: 5 Best Dollar Tree Thanksgiving Items To Buy for Less Than $10

Read This: 9 Low-Effort Ways To Make Passive Income (You Can Start This Week)

While Dollar Tree generally doesn’t do “doorbusters” in the traditional sense because their everyday price is the doorbuster, Valadares pointed out that the real “deal” here is beating the holiday markup that hits every other retailer in late November. Below are four of the best types of items retirees should buy at Dollar Tree during Black Friday.

Also here are Dollar Tree essentials retirees should buy before fall ends.

©Dollar Tree

Reading Glasses

Price: $1.50

Dollar Tree has the reading glasses known as “the cheaters” and this Black Friday, seniors can stock up on them in bulk, just in case they lose a few.

“At Dollar Tree, you can buy 10 pairs for the price of one elsewhere,” Valadares explained. “I always tell seniors to buy a ‘bouquet’ of them, keep a pair in the car, the kitchen, the nightstand, and the purse, because inevitably you’re likely to misplace them. The sting of that isn’t as bad when they’re $1.50.”

Valadares noted that while there might be no extra price drop for Black Friday, stock availability is highest right before the holiday rush.

Discover Next: The Best $50 To Spend at Costco This Fall

©Dollar Tree

Disposable Aluminum Pans

Price: $1.25 to $1.75

Dollar Tree disposable pans and bakeware — roasters, cake pans and pie tins — allow seniors to cook their famous holiday sides without the physical toll of cleanup.

“Plus, if they are bringing food to a family gathering, they can leave the leftovers without worrying about getting their good Pyrex dish back,” Valadares said.

“Grocery stores jack up the prices on foilware the week of Thanksgiving and Christmas. Buying these at $1.25 flat during the Black Friday weekend prevents getting price-gouged at the supermarket later,” Valadares added.

©Dollar Tree

Holiday Gift Wrap

Price: $1.25

“Gift presentation is another area where costs sneak up on you. A gift bag at a pharmacy can easily cost $6,” Valadreas said. “Dollar Tree’s gift bags, specifically the ‘Voila’ brand, are sturdy and often come with glitter or high-end finishes.”

Valadares pointed out that while other stores might offer “50% off” wrap on Black Friday, their base price is usually $10, bringing it down to $5.

“Dollar Tree gift wrap is $1.25 every day. The smart play is buying the ‘jumbo’ bags here, which are an incredible value compared to Walmart or Target,” Valadares added.

©Dollar Tree

Greeting Cards

Price: $6 for 30 cards (depending on the line)

According to Valadares, seniors are often the glue that holds the family correspondence together, but with card prices hitting $5.99 or even $7.99 at grocery stores, sending holiday cards to all the grandkids and friends can destroy a budget. On the other hand, Dollar Tree greeting cards for a fraction of the cost.

“The quality is virtually indistinguishable from the expensive ones,” Valadares said. “Buying 30 cards here costs you roughly $6, whereas at a standard retailer, that same stack would cost over $100. The prime holiday designs drop in November. If you wait until mid-December, you’re left with the rejects. Shop early in the Black Friday window to get the best designs.”

Editor’s note: Pricing and availability may vary depending on location.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Best Types of Items Retirees Should Buy at Dollar Tree During Black Friday

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.