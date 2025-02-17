The Best Time To Book Vacation Rentals in 2025

Consumers looking to book private vacation rentals this year may want to get on with making reservations.

Booking earlier is advantageous for most would-be vacationers in terms of saving money. You’ll have more time to look around for promo codes and may not have to compete with increased demand for that lovely getaway you had your eye on. Booking in close proximity to a travel date almost always means added costs.

“It’s a mistake to treat holiday homes like hotels,” Melanie Fish, a travel expert with Vrbo, said in a press release. “With space for only one group at a time, there’s more competition to book homes, especially those with standout amenities in top locations.

“When you find that dream house — beachfront, game room, bunk beds and a pool steps from the ocean — don’t wait. A week or two delay can make the difference between being just steps from the beach or on the other side of town.”

Here’s when to book your vacation getaway if booking a Vrbo rental:

Spring break: You should have already booked by now. Eighty percent of beach houses in popular Florida spots are booked by February.

Memorial Day weekend: Book by April 6.

Summer: Book by April 17.

Fourth of July weekend: Book at least three months in advance.

Labor Day weekend: Book by July 4.

Thanksgiving: Book by Oct. 6.

Ski season: Book by Oct. 16.

Winter break: Book by Nov. 3.

Tips for 2025 Vacation Rental Stays

Vrbo predicts record demand for travel this year, so use these tips to beat the rush and get the best deals.

Be Flexible

If your ideal getaway involves staying by the beach or a lake, flexibility is key.

“If you want to be on the water, competition is fierce,” Fish said in the release. “Use Vrbo’s flexible date search to find the best rates and availability and consider nearby beaches or lakes — you might discover a hidden gem.”

Book Far in Advance for Longer Stays

If you’re planning an extended trip, book as early as possible.

“The more days you plan to stay, the sooner you need to lock it in,” Fish said.

Aim To Book 2 Months Before Your Travel Dates

During holidays and other busy times, it’s best to book your trip well in advance. But even during less in-demand travel times, you should aim to book two months out.

“Booking early puts you among the first 50% of travelers, giving you the best selection,” Fish said.

Make Labor Day Weekend Your Big Summer Getaway

Memorial Day and Fourth of July weekends tend to be very busy travel times. You’ll likely be able to score better deals for Labor Day.

“Labor Day weekend offers great value and less competition compared to Memorial Day or July Fourth,” Fish said.

Plan an October Vacation

You can score some of the lowest vacation rental prices of the year in October.

Nicole Spector contributed to the reporting for this article.

